Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 168.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DEA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

About Easterly Government Properties

Shares of DEA opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

