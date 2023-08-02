Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.26 Million Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,626 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $74,517.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.26.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

