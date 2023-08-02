Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

