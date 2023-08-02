Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 649,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.43. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About TTM Technologies



TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

