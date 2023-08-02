Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 18,074 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $491.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $186,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,461.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $867,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

