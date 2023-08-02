Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 3,508 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Assurant Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $175.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.33. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

