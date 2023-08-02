Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in City were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of City by 201.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

City Price Performance

City Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. City Holding has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $141,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $141,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $252,185. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

