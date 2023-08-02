TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

