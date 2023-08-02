TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 122,240 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TFS Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 13.87%. Equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

