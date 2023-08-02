The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Buys $220,695.48 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Cohn acquired 5,868 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $220,695.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, June 15th, Matthew Cohn acquired 2,500 shares of Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $90,025.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Matthew Cohn purchased 508 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $16,149.32.

On Thursday, May 25th, Matthew Cohn purchased 350 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $11,273.50.

TBBK opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 93.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

