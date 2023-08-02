The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $351.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $330.00.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $357.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,974,959 shares of company stock valued at $658,812,462. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

