The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 529,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 272,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terri Pizzuto purchased 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,701. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Shyft Group news, Director Pamela L. Kermisch acquired 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri Pizzuto purchased 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,701. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 385,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 229,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $509.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.95.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.