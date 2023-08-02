The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after buying an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $12,836,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1,037.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 114,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 92,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

St. Joe Stock Down 0.9 %

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,595.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $763,766.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,928,891 shares in the company, valued at $962,938,274.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,595.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,200 shares of company stock worth $23,696,880 in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JOE stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.29.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.