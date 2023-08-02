Timothy Tomlinson Sells 590 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $124,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.18. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VeriSign by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

