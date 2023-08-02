TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TMX Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $21.80 on Monday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

