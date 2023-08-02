Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODG. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $67,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,831,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,919,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $13,613,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $13,161,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, EVP Rebecca Fine acquired 7,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODG opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

