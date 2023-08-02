Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Cut to C$131.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $83.00 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $84.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

