Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Cut to C$131.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.86.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$113.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$107.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$94.76 and a twelve month high of C$114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total transaction of C$319,500.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total transaction of C$75,768.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

