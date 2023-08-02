Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 54,995 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical volume of 31,784 call options.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

