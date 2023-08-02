Traders Buy Large Volume of Fisker Call Options (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 78,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical volume of 33,666 call options.
Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.99. Fisker has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
