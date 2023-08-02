Traders Buy Large Volume of Fisker Call Options (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 78,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical volume of 33,666 call options.

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.99. Fisker has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company's revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 4,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,568,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,308 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fisker by 18.7% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after buying an additional 1,605,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 6,259.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,089,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the third quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

