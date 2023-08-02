Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,724 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average daily volume of 3,440 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $911.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $242.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,682,000 after acquiring an additional 147,280 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ebix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,421,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 152,384 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

