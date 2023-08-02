Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIXGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,724 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average daily volume of 3,440 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $911.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $242.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,682,000 after acquiring an additional 147,280 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ebix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,421,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 152,384 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

