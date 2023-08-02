Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,124 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,640% compared to the typical daily volume of 582 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,302,051 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,490,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,086 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 710,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 331.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 577,401 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 11.6 %

NYSE TTI opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.29 million, a PE ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 2.58. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

