Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 71,766 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 47,814 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of SPCE opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.