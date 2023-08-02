Traders Purchase Large Volume of Uber Technologies Call Options (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 349,635 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 184% compared to the average volume of 123,174 call options.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.21.

NYSE:UBER opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

