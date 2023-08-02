TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 126.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 339.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Down 0.2 %

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $2,697,335 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

