Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $75.59 and last traded at $72.82, with a volume of 603751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.14.

The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $1,470,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

