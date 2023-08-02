Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,331 shares of company stock worth $6,684,578. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

