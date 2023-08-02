Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.22, but opened at $24.01. Trinity Industries shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 194,852 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,940,000 after acquiring an additional 127,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,967,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

