Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $4.16 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.
About Trulieve Cannabis
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.
