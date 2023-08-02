Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $4.16 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.