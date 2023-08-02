Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,833,963. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $398.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.11. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $426.83.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.