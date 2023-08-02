U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 2,009,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 653,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 126,981 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 25.9% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 126,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

