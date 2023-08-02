United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Trading Down 11.2% After Analyst Downgrade

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.35. 25,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 74,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group
In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.
United Fire Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $527.26 million, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Fire Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -125.49%.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.
