Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.82.

Shares of URBN opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $36.93.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

