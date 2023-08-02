UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $54.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 914,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 302,234 shares.The stock last traded at $22.24 and had previously closed at $22.61.

Several other research firms also recently commented on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,727 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 136,671 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 488,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 91,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 211.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $461.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. On average, analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.