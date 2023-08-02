Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Valley National Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.07.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

VLY stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,635.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $140,034 in the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

