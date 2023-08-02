Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 615464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 136,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

