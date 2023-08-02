Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.