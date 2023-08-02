Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 840 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

