Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $442,204.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $442,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTYX. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 879,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,628,000 after acquiring an additional 78,738 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,135,000.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.