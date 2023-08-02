Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stake Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after buying an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,722,000 after buying an additional 149,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,222,000 after buying an additional 375,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,881,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,718,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,400,000 after buying an additional 365,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

Insider Activity

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $64,376. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VSAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

