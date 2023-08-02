Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, III Capital Management increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.