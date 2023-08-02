Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 606,058 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 726.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 689,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,546 shares of company stock worth $66,664. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crescent Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRGY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.81. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 65.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $590.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.