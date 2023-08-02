Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 2,001.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Trading Up 1.5 %

MillerKnoll stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,356.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,356.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.