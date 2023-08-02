Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,817 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $542.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $562.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.57.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

