Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.4 %

EXR opened at $137.56 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

