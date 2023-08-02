Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,465 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Vericel by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vericel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.