Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,464,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,807,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 147,438.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Bread Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,163,615.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,163,615.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 571,311 shares of company stock worth $15,410,690. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

