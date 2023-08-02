Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,274 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.