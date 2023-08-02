Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,093 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 193,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.