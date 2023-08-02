Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.09.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $424.57 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -90.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.38 and a 200-day moving average of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,427 shares of company stock worth $41,304,961 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

